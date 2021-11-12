All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Skater Adriana Cantillo continues unprecedented performance in Cuban skating



HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 12 (ACN) Cuban Adriana Cantillo once again surpassed the best historical skating result for Cuba by finishing seventh in the 100 meters at the Inline Speed Skating World Championships held in Ibague, Colombia, Nov. 5-13.

Among the elite ladies, Cantillo timed 11.009 seconds in the flashing final event of the hectometer, performed in the last hours in the track of the Municipal Sports Park of Ibague in the senior and youth categories of both sexes. Colombia’s Geiny Pajaro was crowned champion with 10.641, while the silver medal went to the Chilean Maria Jose Moya (10.835) and bronze to the Colombian Valeria Rodriguez (10.940), according to the tables on the official website of the event.

Cantillo already had an unprecedented performance for Cuba with the tenth place in the 200 meters, in a competition where Colombia, a powerful country in this sport, leads the medal standings, with 30 gold, 19 silver and four bronze, followed by Chinese Taipei (2-1-1) and France (1-4-8).

