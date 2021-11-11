Cuban soccer team thrashed Nicaragua 3-0 in first FIFA friendly match of the year





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 11 (ACN) The Cuban national soccer team put to good use its smooth game to beat Nicaragua 3-0 in the first of two friendly matches on the so-called FIFA date, at the National Stadium in Managua.



Head coach Pablo Elier Sánchez used a 4-3-3 game design, with Maykel Reyes as center forward and the young mixed midfielder Dayron Reyes sending balls to three attackers to secure this interesting first victory.



In fact, the balance tipped in favor of the Cubans in the 21st minute, when Nicaraguan forward Jaime Moreno was sent off for a double yellow card. Cuba's first goal came in the 36th minute when the left winger William Pozo filtered a ball for Maykel Reyes, who fooled goalkeeper Denis Espinosa and sent the ball into the back of the net.



Then, in the 41st minute, central defender Yosel Piedra took Luis Paradela’s corner kick and scored Cuba's second goal.

Cuba took advantage of both its numerical superiority to be in command of the game and Nicaragua's need to go on the attack leaving many free spaces.



Thus came the third goal in the 67th minute, this time scored by William Pozo with a powerful right-footed shot, to sentence the match.

Both teams will play again on Saturday at the same stadium.