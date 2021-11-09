Cuban Jasiel Rivero and his club to resume winning pace at Eurocup basketball tournament





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 9 (ACN) Cuban Jasiel Rivero and his club Valencia Basket, from Spain, will try tomorrow to resume the winning pace in the Eurocup basketball tournament, which in terms of quality is only behind the Euroleague.



After suffering two losses in a row, the Valencia club, ranked sixth in Group B with one win and a pair of defeats, will visit Italy's Bologna (2-1), which is second only to unbeaten Buducnost Voli (3-0) of Montenegro.



In its most recent presentation, Valencia Basket, which with four titles is the team with the most titles in this European competition, lost 89-90 at home to CB Canarias, another Spanish team.



Rivero had a great performance in that game with 16 points and three rebounds, although he could not stop his team from losing on November 3.



He was the top scorer, followed by Martin Hermannsson (15) and Sam Van Rossom (14), while on the other side Nicolas Brussino (17) and Dylan Ennis (16) stood out.