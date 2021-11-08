Cuban Domadores do not rest: they are already in the Netherlands!





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 8 (ACN) A few hours after lifting the trophy of champions in the World Boxing Championship held in Belgrade, Serbia, where they won three gold and two bronze medals, Cuba’s Domadores [Tamers] arrived in the Netherlands.



“We’ll be training in Rotterdam until we fly back to Cuba on the 16th. On the 14th we will compete against local and visiting Ecuadorian boxers,” Domadores captain Julio Cesar La Cruz told ACN via Facebook.



The 92-kg boxer, who won his fifth world title in Belgrade, also said that the fights have not been announced yet, but it will definitely be a good year-end for Cuban boxing, which hopes to be declared Best Sport of 2021 in the Island.



Undoubtedly, this will be a unique opportunity for boxing lovers in Rotterdam, because it is not every day that they get to host eight boxers as good as the Cubans.



In an atypical year because of the difficulties imposed by COVID-19 worldwide, head coach Rolando Acebal’s team finished first in the Tokyo Olympic Games with four gold medals and one bronze, a feat they repeated in Serbia, with Andy Cruz (63.5 kg) and Julio César La Cruz (92 kg) spearheaded Cuba’s performance in both events.



However, another three debutants in these competitions—champion Yoenlis Hernandez (75 kg) and bronze medal-winners Osbel Caballero (57 kg) and Herich Ruiz (86 kg)—played an outstanding role.