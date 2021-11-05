Cuban softball pre-selection for Pan American Games includes seven players from same eastern province





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Nov 5 (ACN) A total of seven softball players from the province of Santiago de Cuba are in the national pre-selection of 24 men who hope to make the team for the Pan American Softball Championship to be held in Parana, Argentina.



The seven candidates to one of the 15 places in dispute are catcher Andres Reyna, pitchers Glusbel Plutin and Javier Navarro, and players Yesander Rodriguez, Reynaldo Lamothe, Miguel Lavigne and Yasmani Rios.



Provincial softball commissioner Iván Tamayo told ACN that he hopes they will all make it to Team Cuba, given their great qualities as athletes in a region with outstanding results in three national softball competitions (2016, 2018 and 2019), the reason that they are being considered.



Catcher Andrés Reyna remarked that they are in the middle of an intensive training period to get back in shape after the interruptions imposed by the pandemic.



Team Cuba will not only strive to get a medal, but also to qualify for the World Championship in New Zealand and the Central American and Caribbean Games, to be held in El Salvador.



Once again, the Cuban players will be coached by Leonardo Cárdenas, who was in charge of the team in the last World Championship and in the Pan American Games in Lima.