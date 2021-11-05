“We're going to Cali for seven medals,” young Cuban boxer says





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 5 (ACN) Rodny Alvarez, captain of the boxing team for the First Junior Pan American Games in Cali, Colombia, told ACN that all seven members of the team intend to win a medal.



“We are very well prepared after training very hard for this competition, but we know that no rival will be easy because everybody wants to win,” he said.



He holds to have trained twice as hard in his division (91 kg) to outmatch his opponents in what will be his second international event, since his goal is to win the gold medal, as he did in the qualifiers in Guadalajara, Mexico.



“Rest assured that we junior boxers will give the Cuban people a thrill, much like the seniors are doing these days in the World Championship in Serbia,” Alvarez pointed out.



For that fight, which will be held in Colombia from November 25 to December 5, Cuba has qualified more than 200 athletes for these games in Cali, Colombia, from November 25 to December 5.