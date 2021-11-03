Cuban Jasiel Rivero and his club in third match at Eurocup basketball tournament





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 3 (ACN) Cuban Jasiel Rivero and his club Valencia Basket, from Spain, will have today their third match at the Eurocup basketball tournament, which in terms of quality is only behind the Euroleague in the Old Continent.



The Valencians will host another Spanish team, CB Canarias, at the Fuente San Luis Pavilion, known as La Fonteta.



In that game, the locals will try to resume the winning pace in that competition, after suffering their first setback by the minimum 70-71 against Buducnost Voli, from Montenegro, last October 26.



Previously, on October 19, they had debuted with a 92-82 win against the Greek team Promitheas Patras.



As for the game against Montenegro, Rivero was the second leading scorer for the Valencians with 11 points, in addition to taking three rebounds, but could not avoid the defeat of his team as a visitor in the Sportski Centar Maroca court.



CB Canarias, which also has a record of one win and one loss in Group B, beat Promitheas Patras 85-81 in its most recent game.



Valencia Basket, with four titles, is the team with the most trophies in this European competition, so it will try to win its fifth crown and take possession of the place given to the champion in the next Euroleague.

