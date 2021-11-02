Today, six Cubans for bronze medals at the AIBA World Boxing Championships





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 2 (ACN) The Cuban boxing team will be represented today by six fighters, in a long 52-fight bout program in search of bronze medals in the World Championship to be held at the Stark Arena in Belgrade, Serbia.



In the afternoon match, three of the Cuban debutants in these very strong fights will step up to the boxing ring. Middleweight Yoenlis Hernandez will face Croatian Gabrijel Veocic, while Kevin Brown (67 kgs) will fight Georgian Lasha Guruli.



It also includes Herich Ruiz (86), versus Turkish Burak Aksin.



In addition, there will be three other Cubans, headed by four-time world champion and double Olympic champion Julio Cesar La Cruz (92), who will have a tough challenge in the local host Sadam Magomedov, who will receive the full support of his audience.



The night will also see Osvel Caballero (57) fight against Mexico's Miguel Vega, and double world champion and Olympic gold medalist Andy Cruz (63.5) against Uzbekistan's Mujibillo Tursunov.



So far, Cuba has a record of 16 wins and only two losses. Their main goal is to wipe out the bad image left in the last event in Ekaterinburg, Russia 2019, where they finished fourth by country with a title, one silver medal and one bronze award.