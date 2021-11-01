Cuba with four fighters in World Boxing Championship quarterfinals





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 1 (ACN) The Cuban boxing squad will have four fighters in the second quarterfinal round of the World Championship, held in Belgrade, Serbia.



Osvel Caballero (57 kg) will face the Armenian Artur Bazeyan; two-time world champion and Olympic titleholder Andy Cruz (63.5 kg) will be opposite the American Vershaun Lee; the welterweight Kevin Brown will fight the Indian Akash; and the middleweight Yoenlis Hernandez be dealing with Sumit, also from India.



The winners will advance to the bronze medal discussion in tomorrow's long program.



Caballero will undoubtedly have the most difficult task, since the U.S. boxing team is one of the favorites to climb the podium.



So far, Team Cuba has won 12 fights and lost two. Julio César La Cruz, Andy Cruz, Kevin Brown, Osvel Caballero, Yoenlis Hernández and Herich Ruiz have prevailed, whereas Roniel Iglesias and Lázaro Álvarez were defeated.