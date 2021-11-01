Cuban handball players already know their rivals for the I Pan American Junior Games





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 1 (ACN) Cuba's women's and men's handball teams already know their rivals for the I Pan American Junior Games, to be held in Cali, Colombia from November 25 to December 5.



In statements to ACN, Franklin Guevara, president of the Cuban Handball Federation (FCB), said that the draw placed the women's team in group B along with Brazil, Paraguay and the Dominican Republic, whereas the men, also in group B, will compete with Argentina, Colombia and the Dominicans.



“Now we can study our soon-to-be rivals, with whom we have not played so far,” he added. “We are now training and working on key aspects with a view to the competition so that our players can be in great shape. They’re all doing quite well and evolving despite the short time of preparation.”



As to Cuban handball’s goals in Cali, Guevara pointed out that talking about medals when you deal with such strong opponents as Brazil, Argentina and Chile is difficult, but nothing is impossible.

“However,” he assured, “our players will go out to fight every game and strive to reach the round of the best four, which would be of itself a significant result.”