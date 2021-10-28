Two Cubans will seek second win today in World Boxing Championship





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 28 (ACN) Cuban boxers Osbel Caballero (57 kg) and Kevin Brown (67 kg) will be seeking their second victories today in World Boxing Championship held in Belgrade, Serbia.



Caballero, who beat Azerbaijan's Umid Rustamov unanimously in his debut, will face Iran's Sajad Mohammed on Thursday, whereas the welterweight Brown, who won in his first appearance when the Jamaican Joshua Frazer failed to show up, will be opposite Shain Boniface, from the Seychelles Islands.



Such contenders of hardly any competitive lineage should not pose a challenge to either Caballero or Brown, so both are expected to advance to the round of 16 on November 1.



So far, head coach Rolando Acebal's team has a record of five wins and two losses, so Cuba has six fighters left, including four-time world champion and double Olympic champion Julio Cesar La Cruz (92 kg), who will make his debut tomorrow.



Team Cuba aims to improve the unexpected fourth place achieved in the same world event held two years ago in Ekaterinburg, Russia, where the Island only won one medal of each color.