Boxer Andy Cruz achieved third Cuban victory at the 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championship





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 26 (ACN) Without much effort, two-time world champion and Olympic titleholder Andy Cruz (63.5 kgs) beat today 5-0 the inexperienced Panamanian Jonathan Miniel, and achieved the third victory in a row of Cuban athletes in the World Boxing Championship held in Belgrade, Serbia, which will end next November 6.



At the Stark Arena of Belgrade, the Cuban gave a master class of boxing in the three distances to the young rival, to defeat him with scores of 30-27, 30-27, 30-26, 30-26 and 30-24, this last one was awarded by the Uzbek judge who saw him win 10-8 in each round.



Andy imposed the rhythm of the fight with his powerful left jab combined with countless right jabs, as well as taking advantage of his opponent's mistakes in the few minutes he had to attack.



Cruz will face Brazilian Nicollas de Jesus on the 30th, whom he must beat without major problems to keep his pace towards the consecutive third world title.



With this success, the Cuban team has three victories, as Osbel Caballero (57 kgs) and Kevin Brown (67 kgs) won on the opening day.



The eight Cuban fighters aim at improving the unexpected fourth place achieved in the world event held two years ago in Ekaterinburg, where they only won a title, a silver medal and a bronze one.