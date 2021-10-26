Cuban president congratulates iconic Cuban athlete for international award





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 26 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel congratulated today on Twitter the Greco-Roman wrestler Mijain Lopez, for deserving the award for outstanding athlete performance, awarded by the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC).



In the message on the social media, the head of state highlighted that the four-time Olympic champion is exceptional among the exceptionals, and said: "Proud of you, of your performance and your cubania".



Mijaín Lopez was awarded on Sunday in a ceremony held in Greece, along with other athletes of outstanding performance in the recent Olympic Games in Tokyo.



During that event, the Cuban gladiator became the first in his sport to win four Olympic gold medals.



The ANOC awards were created to thank athletes and National Olympic Committees for their dedication to the Olympic movement and for promoting the values of Olympism throughout the year.