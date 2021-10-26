Cuban Jasiel Rivero and his club in second Eurocup basketball match





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 26 (ACN) Cuban Jasiel Rivero and his club Valencia Basket, will have tomorrow their second game at the Eurocup basketball tournament, which in terms of quality is only behind the Euroleague in the Old Continent.



They will play as visitors against Buducnost Voli, from Montenegro, at the Sportski Centar Maroca court.



Both teams will play this match with a win-less record, as part of Group B of a competition that brings together 20 teams divided into two groups.



Valencia Basket, with four titles, is the team with the most wins in this European competition, so it will try to conquer its fifth crown and, at the same time, take possession of the place granted to the champion in the next Euroleague.



In its debut, on the 19th, this team won at home with a score of 92-82 to its Greek counterpart Promitheas Patras, in the Fonteta de San Lluís Pavilion.



Rivero and his teammates took advantage of the support of their fans in the first game of the contest, which they dominated from the first quarter with a score of 28-24.



Cuban Rivero excelled offensively with 12 rebounds and was the second best rebounder of his club with seven balls, only behind Labeyrie (8).