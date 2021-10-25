Osbel Caballero and Kevin Brown for Cuba today in World Boxing Championship





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 25 (ACN) Osbel Caballero (57 kg) and Kevin Brown (67 kg) will mark Cuba’s debut today in the World Boxing Championship, to be held in Belgrade, Serbia, until November 5.



Unlike Brown, who will fight with and should easily defeat the Jamaican Joshua Frazer, Caballero will have a difficult opponent in Umid Rustamov, current champion of Azerbaijan.



Two other Cuban fighters will climb the ring tomorrow, namely Andy Cruz (63.5 kg) against the unknown Panamanian Jonathan Miniel, and Yoenlis Feliciano Hernandez (75 kg) who will cope with the Brazilian Wanderlei Pereira.



The rest of head coach Rolando Acebal’s boys will fight in the next few days, namely Olympic and world champion Roniel Iglesias (71 kg); three-time world champion Lazaro Alvarez (60 kg) and Henrich Ruiz (86 kg).



The Cubans will try to erase the bad image they left in the last event in Ekaterinburg, Russia 2019, where they only won a medal of each color and finished fourth.