Cuban Rivero and his club make their debut at Eurocup basketball





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 19 (ACN) Cuban Jasiel Rivero will make his debut today with his club Valencia Basket in the Eurocup basketball tournament, where he will play against the Greek team Promitheas Patras, both members of Group B.



That match will be at the Fonteta de San Lluis Pavilion, headquarters of the Valencia team, so Rivero and his teammates will have the support of their fans in the first game of the tournament.



This team, with four titles, is the one with the most titles in this European competition, so it will try to get off to a good start at home in a contest that brings together 20 teams divided into two brackets.



The Eurocup champion will secure his qualification to the next Euroleague, which is the highest level basketball tournament in the Old Continent.



For Cuban Rivero it will be his debut in this type of event because with his previous team, the Spanish Hereda San Pablo Burgos, he won the Champions League title twice, considered the third highest quality competition in Europe.