Cuban men's softball pre-selection continues its preparation for PanAm Championship





CIEGO DE AVILA, Cuna, Oct 19 (ACN) Athletes and coaches of the national softball pre-selection continue their preparation at the academy of this sport in Ciego de Avila from September 21 to November 20, with the aim of making the Cuban team that will participate at the Men's Pan American Championship to be held in Argentina in February 2022.



Miguel Alban Alvarez, director of the academy and one of the technicians in the training of the 24 softball players who want to be included among the 15 of the Cuban roster, told the Cuban News Agency that they are not ignoring any detail, because in the Argentine event will be given the tickets to attend the World Cup in 2022 and the Central American and Caribbean Games a year later.



For his part, Leonardo Cardenas Perera, director of the men's national team of the discipline and in charge of training, pointed out, although they have not played for a long time, he believes the athletes will recover their competitive level before next February, and a training base is planned in Colombia as of November 25.



In Colombia we will face Dominican Republic, Venezuela and Guatemala, strong teams in the area, which will also be in Argentina, so this practice will put us in better conditions to seek the tickets to both international events, he concluded.