Cuba declares today baseball as Cultural Heritage





MATANZAS, Cuba, Oct 19 (ACN) Music by the popular Failde Orchestra and a recognition to the iconic Sanchez family, from the municipality of Jovellanos, will be part of the ceremony to declare baseball as Cultural Heritage of the nation at the Palmar de Junco stadium, in this city(western Cuba).



According to Elena Gonzalez Mendez, director of the local development project located in the National Monument Park, the day will begin with the presentation of the book Cuando el beisbol se parece al cine (When baseball looks like cinema), by Norberto Codina.



Afterwards, there will be a tour of the local Hall of Fame before the start of the event, which is expected to be attended by personalities such as Wilfredo Sanchez, Tomas Soto and Gaspar "El Curro" Perez, among other baseball legends and cultural personalities, she added.



Gonzalez Mendez highlighted the opportunity for Palmar de Junco, the oldest active stadium in the world, to host an activity of this importance, which could serve as inspiration for the achievement of other great goals.



Martin Dihigo and Jose de la Caridad Mendez, just to mention the most renowned players, are examples of players of the national sport who were trained in the old stadium, famous for being considered the birthplace of baseball in the Caribbean island.