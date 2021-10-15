Jasiel Rivero visits the court of his former club in Spanish basketball league





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 14 (ACN) Come Saturday, Cuban basketball player Jasiel Rivero will be at the court of his former club Hereda San Pablo Burgos—this time wearing the Valencia Basket jersey—as part of Spain’s 2021-2022 ACB Basketball League.



Rivero had very good moments while in Burgos, winning two European Champions Leagues, deemed to be the third highest level tournament in the Old Continent, and a victory last February in the Intercontinental Cup.



These three trophies crown two unforgettable years of a player who forever left his mark on the Burgos team, because of both his performance on the court and his contagious joy, which earned him the affection of an entire city.



In the upcoming game, Valencia will try to get back on the winning track after losing 79-93 to an undefeated Real Madrid, whereas the home team will be seeking its second consecutive victory after beating Fuenlabrada 96-91 in their previous game.



With these results, Burgos (3-2) is in ninth place in the standings, while Valencia Basket (2-3) ranks eleventh.



The outstanding Cuban basketball player was injured in the anterior rectus of his left thigh, so he could not make his debut in the Super Copa Endesa and did not play the first three games of the league tournament.



His official debut was on October 2, when he scored eight points in his club's 76-70 win as a visitor against Casademont Zaragoza, on the fourth day of the competition.