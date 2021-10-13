Cuban table tennis team members for the 1st Junior Pan American Games





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 13 (ACN) After several elimination trials, Cuba has put together its teams for the table tennis tournament of the 1st Junior Pan American Games, to be held on November 25 to December 5 in Cali-Valle, Colombia.



Havana's Carla Perez won the only place in dispute for women and will go together with the Olympic athlete Daniela Fonseca, who did not need to be eliminated due to her clear superiority, according to the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation.



As to the men’s team, Eday Gómez and René Méndez had the best results in the four trials and earned the tickets. Meanwhile, Adrian Perez and Brian Mena will keep training in case any unforeseen event calls for a replacement.



Both teams are working with coaches Victor Alexis Diaz and Osdani Romero, who will focus on competitive preparation and rehearse situations likely to occur in the Games.



Daniela will remain until mid-November in Bad Aibling, Germany, where she is training and playing on weekends in the first division of the Austrian League.



In Cali, she will be the leader of the Cuban teams in their effort to get a good result against great rivals like the United States, Puerto Rico and Brazil.