Cuba with six places and aspiration of 10 in judo of Junior Pan Am Games Cali 2021





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 12 (ACN) Cuba has already secured six quotas for the judo tournament of the First Junior Pan American Games of Cali 2021, but aspires to another four, Rafael Manso, president of the National Federation of that sport, informed today to the Cuban News Agency.



Manso added that those already confirmed are Thailen Castillo, in the 57 kg, Idelannis Gomez (70), Thalia Nariño (+78), Kimi Bravo (66), Serguei Rodriguez (90) and Ray Keny Diaz (+100).



Waiting for the new places -also by invitation- the representatives of the 63 and 78 kg (f) and 73 and 100 kg (m) divisions are also preparing, all under the direction of Andres Franco and Felix Portuondo (f) and Gustavo Cepero and Buanis Chang (m).



In this regard, Cuban federative explained that if this second petition is approved, the four coaches will decide who will be selected to attend the multi-sport event in the Colombian city, scheduled to be held from November 25 to December 5.



The judo tournament will have 112 athletes, with the stage at the Yuri Alvear coliseum, located in the municipality of Jamundi, where Alvear, an outstanding 70 kg judo player who boasts among her main results the silver medal at the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympic Games and three world titles, was born.