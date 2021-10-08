Cuba announced boxing team for 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships in Belgrade





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 8 (ACN) Headed by three of its four Tokyo-2020 Olympic champions, Cuba announced the team of 12 fighters that will represent it in the upcoming World Boxing Championship to be held in Belgrade, Serbia, from October 25 to November 5.



The team, which will travel next Sunday to a training base in Uzbekistan, will be led by Julio Cesar La Cruz, four-time world champion and two-time Olympic champion, who will make his debut in the new 92 kilogram division in search of a fifth world title.



In the event, which for the first time in history will see fights in 13 divisions, La Cruz will be accompanied by Andy Cruz (63.5 kg) and the experienced Roniel Iglesias (71 kg), who also won the crown in Tokyo, as well as Arlen Lopez, although the latter will not be in the world event due to problems that forced him out of the required sporting shape.



Lazaro Alvarez (60 kg) and Yosbany Veitia (54 kg), are the other world champions included in the group of 12 athletes under the leadership of head coach Rolando Acebal.



In an attempt to improve the poor result of two years ago at the World Championship in Ekaterinburg, where they won a gold, a silver and a bronze, the Cuban team is finally composed of Billy Rodriguez (48), Damian Arce (51), Osvel Caballero (57), Kevin Brown (67), Yoenlis Feliciano Hernandez (75), Herich Ruiz (86) and Dainier Pero (+92).