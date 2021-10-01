Cuba to play crucial game today against Colombia in U23 Baseball World Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 30 (ACN) The Cuban U23 baseball team will have an all but decisive duel against Colombia in its second presentation in the Super Round held in Hermosillo, Mexico.



Coach Eriel Sanchez’s team needs a victory to stay afloat and finish among the top four of six teams engaged in the medal race.



After losing Wednesday to Venezuela by an 11-0 knockout in five innings, Team Cuba shows a pale record of one win and two losses in the Super Round, since they dragged along its sole defeat during the qualifiers.



Cuba’s only hope is to win against Colombia—second in Pool B before moving up to the Super Round—or else they may just as well say goodbye to the tournament.



In six games they have played so far, the Cubans have looked anxious on the plate, showing poor contact skills and mostly hitting grounders, to the point that they only boast one home run, by Yuddiel Gonzalez.



Colombia opened this Super Round with a 5-4 win against Chinese Taipei, so now they have a 2-1 record. Today they will be facing Cuban right-hander Jonathan Carbó.