Cuba v. Canada in second round of Volleyball Men’s U21 World Championship





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 29 (ACN) The Cuban men's team will be opposite Canada today to close the second round of the Volleyball U21 World Championship, held jointly by Bulgaria and Italy.



Coach Jesús Cruz's disciples will seek their third victory in Pool H against the Canadians, after defeating Cameroon (3-0 by walkover) and Bahrain (3-1). With three wins and two losses, Cuba finished third in Pool B with a 1-2 record, behind Poland (3-0) and Bulgaria (2-1) and ahead of Bahrain (0-3).



The other Pool H match scheduled for Wednesday in Sofia is Cameroon-Bahrain—a sure point for the latter, as Cameroon will be a no-show—whereas Pool F will feature Poland-Russia and Brazil-Bulgaria.



Wednesday's program is completed with the Czech Republic-Argentina and Italy-Belgium games (in Pool E) and Egypt-Morocco and Thailand-Iran (Pool G) in the Italian cities of Cagliari and Carbonia, respectively.



The top two places in Pools E and F qualify for the semifinals and finals, and the last two will play for the fifth to eighth places. On their end, the winners of Pools G and H will fight for places from ninth to 12th, and the last two for places from 13th to 16th.

Cuba finished tenth in the 2019 World Cup in Bahrain, won by Iran, escorted on the podium by Italy and Brazil.