Diving, first medal option in I Junior Pan American Games





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 29 (ACN) The diving tournament will open the medal table at the I Junior Pan American Games in Cali, Colombia, scheduled for November 25-December 5 and which Cuba will attend with a full team, a privilege only shared by Peru, Mexico, USA and the host country.



The mixed team finals will be held on the opening day of Cali 2021, and there will also be medal discussions during the following three days in the individual events of one and three-meter springboard and the 10-meter platform.



The quotas for the competition were awarded according to the results in the 2017 and 2019 junior championships of this discipline.



The lists for participation in Cali 2021 have not yet been made official, but Cuba is working with a pre-selection, headed by the champion in the platform at the Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla 2018, Anisley García.