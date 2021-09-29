Cuba with another victory in the second round of the U-21 volleyball world championship





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 28 (ACN) The Cuban men's team achieved another success today in the second round of the U21 volleyball World Championship, defeating Bahrain 3-1, in a match corresponding to group H, based in Sofia, Bulgaria.



After winning 3-0 on Monday due to a no-show by the Cameroonian team, the Cuban players lost the first set, 26-28, but then won the second, third and fourth, 25-21, 27-25 and 25-23, in that order.



In the other match of group H, Canada defeated Cameroon 3-0, an important victory, as on Monday they defeated Bahrain by same score.



According to the program announced for tomorrow, the last day of the second round, the Cubans and Canadians will face in a challenge that will define the team ranked first in the section