More swimmers qualify and Cuba already has 167 athletes for Junior Pan American Games



HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 28 (ACN) With the inclusion of two women and two men, Cuba raised to nine the number of swimmers and 167 the number of competitors qualified for the First Pan American Junior Games in Cali, Colombia, to be held from November 25 to December 5.



Daine Pedre, Mayte Gonzalez, Víctor Fernandez and Samy Rondon achieved the quotas by minimum B marks.



Nelson Garcia Fernandez, national swimming commissioner, informed the institutional sports publication JIT about the news and pointed out that this is a very well appreciated figure if it is taken into account that only 272 places were distributed among the 41 countries that belong to Panam Sports.



With the qualifiers, Cuba will participate in the mixed 4x100-meter freestyle and combined relays, in addition to the individual events, while the option of the women's 4x100-meter combined relay is being analyzed, he added.



The team is already training at the Baragua Swimming Pool Complex in Havana, working in a bubble format for greater safety against Covid-19, in a venue they share with those training in diving and artistic swimming.

