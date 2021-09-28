Cuban Despaigne's home run boosted SoftBank today, the others in good shape at NPB





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 28 (ACN) The powerful and consistent batting of Cuban Alfredo Despaigne powered the champion SoftBank Falcons to a 5-2 victory over the Seibu Lions in the Pacific zone of Japanese professional baseball.



In the bottom of the second inning at the Pay Pay Dome in Fukuoka, the hard-hitting slugger homered his fifth of the season off right-hander Kona Takahashi to drive in two of the game's three runs.



Despaigne went 4-2 and extended his streak of successive games with a home run to 10, raising his average to 263 and his total of runs batted in to 25.



His compatriot and teammate, left-hander Liván Moinelo, gave up one ticket, but struck out two opponents and allowed no hits or runs in one inning of relief, to improve his effectiveness to 0.61.



Meanwhile, at the Vantelin Dome in Nagoya, Cuban first base Dayan Viciedo hit a single in four innings in the Chunichi Dragons' 5-2 win over the Yomiuri Giants. His average remained at 277.



In that game, his teammate and reliever Raidel Martinez allowed one run and two hits in one inning, striking out one and giving up one walk to raise his effectiveness to 2.23.



In another game of the day, outfielder Rusney Castillo went 4-0 with two strikeouts in the Rakuten Eagles' 3-1 loss to the Nippon Ham Fighters at Rakuten Seimei Park in Sendai. His average fell to 225.