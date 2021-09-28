Cuba beats Czech Republic, today crucial match against Dominican Republic at U23 Baseball World Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 28 (ACN) Cuban right-hander Jose Eduardo Santos pitched a complete game for Cuba's 7-1 victory over the Czech Republic, in group A of the U23 baseball World Cup at the Yaquis de Obregon stadium in Mexico.



Santos pitched the seven innings at a rate of 124 throws, of which 71 were strikes, gave up five strikeouts and an equal number of tickets and allowed only two unpunished runs. The run was scored at the end of the sixth inning.



The Cuban team played its best offensive game of the tournament, hitting eight runs, in addition to taking advantage of the nine walks given up by the three Czech pitchers.



Once again, Rangel Ramos was the best hitter in the lineup, with 4-2 with one run batted in and one run scored.



Today, Cubans will face the Dominican Republic in a vital match in search of a ticket to the Super Round.



The Cuban team comes into the match with a record of three wins and one loss, while the Dominicans are 2-2.



A Cuban victory would give them a direct ticket, but a loss would cause a triple tie between both teams and Taipei, all with a 3-2 record, in search of two places for the medal race, so one would be left out.



Cuban manager will use right-hander Bryan Chi, undoubtedly his main winning card, although he lost last Friday to Mexico, and will surely have the same lineup he used against Germany and the Czech Republic.