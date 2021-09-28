Cuba vs. Bahrain in second round of U-21 men's volleyball world championship





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 28 (ACN) The Cuban men's team will look for another victory today in the second round of the U21 volleyball World Championship, with shared venues in Bulgaria and Italy, after defeating Cameroon 3-0 on Monday, by no-show in the H key.



The Cubans will face the Bahrainis, whom they already defeated 3-1 in the group phase -in the B group-, so now they must achieve their second victory, in the fight for the 9th place in the tournament.



According to the schedule announced by the organizers, tomorrow, the closing day of the current stage, the Cubans will face Canada, to be played in Sofia, Bulgaria.



The other winners on Monday were Italy and the Czech Republic, teams that defeated Argentina and Belgium 3-0 and 3-2, respectively, in section E and in the Italian city of Cagliari.



Cuba played in group B and finished in third place with three points, one win and two losses, behind Poland, Bulgaria and ahead of Bahrain.



Italy led key A, followed by Czech Republic, Thailand and Egypt, while Belgium topped key C, and followed by Argentina, Iran and Morocco.



Russia commanded D, ahead of Brazil, Canada and Cameroon, respectively.



As established, the top two places in E and F qualify for the semifinals and finals, and the last two will play for the fifth to eighth places.



For their part, the winners of G and H will fight for the places from ninth to 12th, and the last two for the places from 13th to 16th.



The teams fighting for the first eight places will be hosted by Italy, while Bulgaria will host the teams fighting for the remaining places.