Forty One Latin American Countries to Contest Cali 2021





Havana, Sept 27 (ACN) A total of 41 Latin American countries will contest the First Cali 2021 Junior Pan-Am Games as confirmed by the coordination commission with Panam Sports and the organizing committee.



All 41 countries will be represented in Colombia by 4 thousand 806 athletes in 28 sports included in the event’s schedule, said Cali 2021 director Jose Lis Echeverry.



Cuba has thus far classified 160 sport experts at the junior meet November 25 to December 5, although there are still tickets and guess to be defined in Athletics and perhaps in Tennis.



Cali 2021 includes 315 competitions in 28 sports; gold medalists in every sports will be automatically classified for the Pan-American Games scheduled for Santiago de Chile in 2023.







