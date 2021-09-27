Cuba v. Cameroon today in Volleyball Men’s U21 World Championship





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 27 (ACN) The Cuban men's team will face Cameroon today to begin the second round of the Volleyball U21 World Championship, jointly hosted by Bulgaria and Italy.



Coach Jesus Cruz’s disciples were supposed to play against the Cameroonians in Pool H, but they have already secured a 3-0 victory by walkover.



The Cubans finished third in Pool B with three points (one win and two losses), behind Poland (9/3-0) and Bulgaria (6/2-1) and ahead of Bahrain (0/0-3).



Italy (9/3-0) led Pool A, followed by Czech Republic (6/2-1), Thailand (3/1-2) and Egypt (0/0-3), whereas Belgium (8/3-0) topped Pool C, escorted by Argentina (5/2-1), Iran (5/1-2) and Morocco (0/0-3), and Russia (8/3-0) notched up Pool D, followed by Brazil (7/2-1), Canada (3/1-2) and Cameroon (0/0-3).



Cuba finished tenth in the 2019 World Championship in Bahrain, where Iran was champion, escorted on the podium by Italy and Brazil, followed by Russia, Argentina, China, South Korea, Bahrain, Czech Republic, Poland, Canada, Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco and Puerto Rico.

