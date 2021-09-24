Cuba vs. Mexico, today at U23 Baseball World Championship





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 24 (ACN) The Cuban U23 baseball team will play a key match today against the host and champion representative Mexico, in Group A of the 3rd World Cup of that category, which is being held at the Yaquis de Obregon stadium in Sonora.



The Cubans could not play on Thursday against the Dominican Republic, due to rain, while the Mexican team fell 1-5 against the weak team of the Czech Republic, which only struck two hits, but scored a decisive four-run run in the beginning of the third inning. This tournament is played in seven innings.



If there is no last-minute change, Cuban mentor Eriel Sanchez could use right-hander Bryan Chi, who had been designated to pitch for the Dominican team.



Sanchez would use Rodoleisi Moreno (2b) as first batter, followed by Rangel Ramos (ss), Geisel Cepeda (cf), while starter Guillermo Garcia would serve as fourth batter.



Next, Ivan Prieto (bd), Yandi Llanes (3b), Reynaldo Lazaga (rf), Andrys Perez (c) and left fielder Loidel Chapelli would close as the ninth bat.



The Cubans, who are making their debut in this type of competition, will also have in their qualifying group the teams of the Czech Republic, Germany and Taipei of China, while in the B key are Colombia, South Korea, the Netherlands, Nicaragua, Panama and Venezuela.