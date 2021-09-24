Cuba to attend the I Pan American Junior in Colombia





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 24 (ACN) With 18 wrestlers, 12 men and six women, Cuba will attend the wrestling tournament of the First Pan American Junior Games, to be held in Cali, Colombia, from November 25 to December 5 this year, with a full team.



Among the representatives of the island in that continental competition stands out Milaymis Marin, in the 76 kilograms (kg) freestyle, winner of the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, in 2018, as well as Laura Herin (53 kg) and Yolanda Cordero (62 kg), both winners of the title in the Junior Pan American Championship held in the Mexican city of Oaxtepec, last June.



As for men, the best chances of reaching the top of the podium are Osmany Diversent (57 kg) and Arturo Silot (97 kg), along with Jeisser Sampson (130 kg).



These three athletes also won the gold medal in the continental contest of this discipline.