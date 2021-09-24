Cuba vs. Bulgaria today at the 2021 Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 24 (ACN) The Cuban men's team will face today the host, in the second day of the group phase of the U21 volleyball World Championship, with shared venue until next October 3 in Bulgaria and Italy.



After losing 1-3 (16-25, 19-25, 25-18 and 19-25) on Thursday against Poland, the Cubans will have another difficult opponent in the Bulgarians, who debuted with a 3-0 victory against Bahrain, in matches corresponding to section B, played in Sofia.



Polish were better in the attack, 42 points to 37, the blocking (11-7) and the errors committed that contributed so many to the rivals (23-36), while the Cubans excelled in the service (9-5).



Caribbean captain Marlon Yant, with 17 points, 12 in attack and five in service, shared the top scorer of the match with European Dawid Dulski (17/13-2-2).



Bahrain will be the Cubans' opponent in the closing match of the preliminaries.



The program announced by the organizers states that the top two teams in each group will be placed in group E, in Italy, and F, in Bulgaria, while the third and fourth places will form two zones of four teams each (G and H), at their respective venues.



The first two places in sections E and F qualify for the semifinals and finals, and the last two will play for the fifth through eighth places.



On the other hand, the winners of G and H will fight for the places from ninth to 12th, and the last two for the places from 13th to 16th.