Cuba loses to Poland in 2021 Volleyball Men’s U21 World Championship





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 23 (ACN) The Cuban team lost 1-3 to Poland in the first day of the Volleyball U21 World Championship, held in Italy and Bulgaria until October 3.



Cuba lost the first two sets 16-25 and 19-25 and won the third 25-18, but could not prevail in the fourth and fell 19-25, in a match held in Sofia, the Bulgarian capital, which also hosts the teams in Pool D.



The Poles were better attacking, 42 points to 37, and blocking (11-7), albeit they made more errors in favor of their rivals (20-29). The Cubans excelled in the service (9-5).



Team captain Marlon Yant, with 17 points, 12 in attack and five in service, shared best scoring status with the European Dawid Dulski (17/13-2-2).



The other two matches of the Cubans in the preliminary stage will be against Bulgaria and Bahrain on Friday and Saturday, in that order.



Pool D, based in Sofia, will feature the games Canada-Cameroon and Russia-Italy, whereas Pool A (Cagliari) and Pool C (Carbonia) will have Czech Republic-Egypt and Thailand-Italy and Argentina-Morocco and Belgium-Iran, respectively.