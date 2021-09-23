Today, Cuba v. a decimated Dominican Republic in U-23 Baseball World Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 23 (ACN) The Cuban U-23 baseball team will make its debut today against a decimated Dominican Republic in the World Cup to be held at the Yaquis Stadium in Obregon, Mexico.



There is a lot to tell about this duel, as the team led by former catcher and Olympic champion Elier Sanchez will play after an exhausting 23-hour-long bus trip from the Mexico City airport to the venue of the event.



However, the Dominicans are facing problems too, since they only have 14 players in Mexico now, whose other 10 teammates could not fly in on time and are expected to reach Obregon as soon as they can.



Once at the hotel after the distressing journey, the Cuban coach announced that he will wait to see how recovered pitchers Bryan Chi and Jonathan Carbó may be before choosing a starter for this vital game against the Dominicans.



Team Cuba, which is making its debut in a U-23 World Cup, will be in Pool A along with the Czech Republic, the Dominican Republic, Germany, Chinese Taipei and Mexico, the current champion, whereas Colombia, South Korea, the Netherlands, Nicaragua, Panama and Venezuela will be in Pool B.



Three teams from each pool will advance to the Super Round, where the previous results will be valid and the qualified teams from one pool will play against those from the other one.