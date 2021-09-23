Cuba v. Poland today in Volleyball Men’s U21 World Championship





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 23 (ACN) Cuba's men's team will debut today opposite Poland in the first day of the 2021 Volleyball Men’s U21 World Championship, to be held in Italy and Bulgaria until October 3.



Coach Jesús Cruz's disciples will go into action Thursday against the Poles in Sofia, Bulgaria. The other two matches of the Cubans in the preliminary stage will be on Friday and Saturday, when they face the hosts and Bahrain, in that order.



Joining Cruz’s team are Marlon Yant and José Miguel Gutiérrez, who traveled from Italy and France, respectively, where they play for the clubs Lube Civitanova and Chaumont 52, respectively.



The Sofia-based Pool D will feature the games Canada-Cameroon and Russia-Italy. Pool A will play in Calgari and Pool C in Carbonia,



According to the schedule, the top two teams in each Pool will make up Groups E, in Italy, and F, in Bulgaria. Those who finish third and fourth will be in two zones of four teams each (G and H), in their respective venues.



The first two places in groups E and F will go to the semifinals and finals, and the last two will play for places five to eight.



Italy will host the teams that will fight for the first eight places and Bulgaria will take the rest.



Cuba finished tenth in the 2019 World Cup, won by Iran, escorted on the podium by Italy and Brazil.