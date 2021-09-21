Cuba with changes in FIDE world women's team championship 2021





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 20 (ACN) Cuban Maritza Arribas will replace Lisandra Ordaz and will be the Cuban representative in the selection of America in the FIDE World Women's Team Championship, scheduled for the Spanish city of Sitges from September 26 to October 3.



The definition of the team was based on a proposal of Fide America and initially the nomination was for the national champion Ordaz; however, personal problems forced her to refuse to attend and that is why the change was made.



Arribas, the woman with the highest number of absolute titles on the island, will share the starring role with Peru's Deysi Cori, Argentina's Carolina Lujan, Canada's Maili-Jade Ouellet and Paraguay's -born in Cuba- Jennifer Perez.



All of them will be under the command of Argentinean Claudia Amura, appointed as captain for a tournament that gathers 12 teams and will have its games with a 45-minute rapid format, plus 10 seconds of increment after each move.



For the elimination phase, two pools of six teams each will be formed, which will play each other in a five-round round round-robin system. The four best placed in each pool will advance to the quarterfinal matches.



China and the United States, two of the strongest teams in the world, rejected the invitation due to the persistence of the current pandemic.



Azerbaijan, Georgia, Spain, Germany, Poland, Poland, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Poland are other confirmed teams and all of them have high ranking players who will add prestige to the competition.