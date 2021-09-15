Cuba vs. Mexico in Women’s Volleyball Pan American Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 15 (ACN) Cuba will face Mexico today in the third day of the 19th Women’s Pan American Cup, scheduled to conclude Sunday at the Ricardo -Gioriver- Arias Volleyball Pavilion in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.



Joel Olazabal's young disciples will try to get their first victory against the Mexicans after losing 0-3 to the Dominican Republic (17-25, 12-25 and 20-25) and Canada (11-25, 14-25 and 10-25) in the preliminary phase of the round-robin system.

The next matches for the Cubans will be against USA on Thursday and Puerto Rico on Friday.



“We have a young team whose plans to play in the U-20 World Championship were thwarted by the pandemic,” Olazabal said. “Our goal is to give these girls a chance to play in their first tournament since 2019 and do as best we can to earn points for the ranking.”

On Tuesday, USA and the Dominican Republic blanked Puerto Rico and Mexico, respectively.



So far, the Dominican Republic, Canada and the United States are leading the Cup with two wins and no losses, followed by Mexico, Puerto Rico and Cuba, all with two defeats (0-2).



The matches for places five and six are scheduled for Saturday, and the semifinal crossover matches between the occupants of places two and three, and one and four, for Sunday to discuss the bronze and gold medals.



Team USA stands as the top winner in the history of the event with seven crowns, followed by Cuba and Dominican Republic, both with four, and Brazil with three.