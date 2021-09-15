Cuban cyclist Sierra to seek medal in final of Tour de l'Ardèche





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 14 (ACN) The main Cuban cyclist in the last decade, Arlenis Sierra, will look for a medal today in the seventh and final stage of the Tour de l'Ardèche, in the south of France, where she is third in the points classification and sixth overall.



Among elite riders from 20 multinational teams, the Cuban is 2:02 minutes behind the overall leader, American Leah Thomas, who accumulates 20:55:08 hours.



Despite not scoring any points since Friday and losing for the first time the top of the points table on Sunday, Sierra is in third place with 30, behind Thomas and Italian world champion Marta Bastianelli (both with 31).



Leading the A.R. Monex Women's Team, Sierra arrived in France after winning for the second consecutive edition of the Giro della Toscana in Italy, last August 28.



The 19th edition of the French classic should serve as an ideal training ground for the 28-year-old rider for the World Road Cycling Championships, scheduled for 19-26 this month in Belgium, although the starting lists for this great event have not yet been made official.