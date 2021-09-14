Cuban gold medalists at Tokyo Paralympic Games arrive today





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 13 (ACN) Sprinter Omara Durand and long jumper Robiel Yankiel Sol Cervantes are returning to Cuba today after their great performance in the 2020 Paralympic Games.



Also flying back home are Durand’s guide Yuniol Kindelán, long jumper Leinier Savón—who finished second in the T12 category (profound visual impairment)—coaches, and the head of the Cuban delegation to the event, Raúl Fornés, first vice president of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (INDER).



This is the fourth and last group of those who competed in Tokyo, where Cuba ranked 35th in the medal table by countries (4-1-1).



After the official reception, the champions and medalists will go to their isolation center, Havana’s Tulipán Hotel.



All the Cuban medals were won by track-and-fielders, with special mention for the phenomenal Omara Durand, who once again dominated the 100, 200 and 400 m races, as she did in Rio 2016. She even set a world record in 200 m of 23.02 seconds.



Together with her guide Kindelán, she also won the 400 m and 100 m crowns with 52.58 seconds and 11.49 seconds, respectively.



Durand has not lost a race for more than 10 years, undoubtedly a feat worthy of praise.



Likewise, young Sol Cervantes climbed to the top of the podium with a Paralympic record of 7.46 m in the long jump in the T46 category (upper limb affected), to give Cuba its first gold medal in Tokyo.



Other medal winners for the island were Savón, with his silver medal and personal best of 7.16 m, as well as Leonardo Díaz, who won bronze in the discus throw, category F56 (wheelchair), with 43.36 m, his best this year.

