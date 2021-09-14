Cyclist Sierra today in penultimate stage of the hard-fought Tour de l'Ardèche





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 13 (ACN) Cuban cyclist Arlenis Sierra will compete today in the sixth and penultimate stage of the Tour de l'Ardèche, in southern France, where she is among the leaders in points and in the general classification of riders from 20 multinational teams.



Today, the 138.52-km Anduze-Goudargues route will be a decisive stretch, with three mountain prizes but with one of the flattest sections of the Tour and a second half suitable for speed, according to the race’s layout.



Sierra lost on Sunday the leadership she held since day one (Wednesday) to the Italian Marta Bastianelli and the American Leah Thomas (both with 31). The Cuban has 30 units since Friday, as she could not finish among the top eight.



Thomas still leads the general classification with 17:17:43 hours, followed nine seconds behind by the Spaniards Ane Santesteban and Mavi García, whereas the Cuban is seventh, 2:02 minutes behind the American.



At the head of the A.R. Monex Women's Team, the 28-year-old Sierra arrived in France after winning for the second time in a row the Giro della Toscana in Italy on August 28.



In 2019, Sierra, then captain of Astana Women's Team, finished ninth in the Tour de l'Ardèche, in which she had secured a third place on days six and seven.



The current 19th edition of the competition will end tomorrow, just five days before the Road Cycling World Championships, scheduled for September 19-26 in Belgium.