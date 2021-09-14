Cuba v. the Dominican Republic today in Women’s Pan-American Volleyball Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 13 (ACN) The Cuban women's national team will debut today against the host Dominican Republic in the first day of the 19th Senior Pan-American Volleyball Cup held until next Sunday in Santo Domingo.



Cuban coaches Joel Olazabal and Leivis Garcia’s young disciples will play against the Dominicans, in the preliminary stage of the round-robin system with the participation of six teams belonging to the Central Zone of NORCECA.



On Sunday, during the Cuban team’s technical meeting of the tournament—first step of the qualifiers for the 2023 Pan-American Games in Chile—Olazabal said: “These young players were expected to participate in the U-20 World Championship, but the pandemic got in the way. Our goal is to give these girls a chance to see action, since they have not seen a tournament since 2019, and do as best we can to get points for the ranking".



On Tuesday, the Cubans will be opposite Canada, and then Mexico (Wednesday), the United States (Thursday) and Puerto Rico (Friday), to close the preliminary stage of the competition.



Saturday 18 will see the semifinals and the match for fifth place, whereas the two games for the bronze and gold medals will be played on Sunday 19.



The United States has been the top winner in the history of the event with 7 crowns, followed by Cuba and the Dominican Republic with 4 each, and Brazil with 3.