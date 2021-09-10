Cuban discus throwers compete today in the 2021 Diamond League final





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 9 (ACN) Cuban discus throwers Yaime Perez and Denia Caballero will compete today in the final of their event at the 2021 Wanda Diamond League of athletics, held in Zurich, Switzerland.



Six athletes will strive to get the coveted gem granted to the winner, namely two-time champion Sandra Perkovic (Croatia), current Olympic champion Valarie Allman (USA), Liliana Ca (Portugal), and another Croatian, Marija Tolj.



Yaimé, world champion in Doha 2019 and bronze medalist in the Tokyo Olympic Games, will try to repeat her triumph of two years ago when she won the diamond in her specialty. She led with 30 points the 12 previous stops and boasts wins in Qatar and, recently, Belgium. She also finished second in Rome in early June and in Paris on August 28.



On her end, Caballero, gold medalist at Beijing 2015 and third at Rio 2016, will try to change the image of a not-so-bright season in which she has been barely able to reach 63.00 meters, far from her best results. She totaled 14 units in the diamond competition, but Zurich wipes the slate clean.



However, all indications are that battle for the prize should be waged by Yaimé, Perkovic and Allman, who have proved in many international events thay they are very competitive and have a very similar level of performance.