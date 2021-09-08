Cuban Raidel Martinez in second loss of the season at NPB, others with wins and losses





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 7 (ACN) In baseball, as in life, not every day is a holiday, and so was Tuesday's day for Cuban speedy reliever Raidel Martinez, who suffered a 7-8 loss for the Chunichi Dragons against the Hiroshima Carp, in the Central Zone of Japanese professional baseball.



The Cuban right-hander was unbeaten in his outings from the bullpen; but today he was hit freely in the bottom of the ninth inning and suffered his second loss of the year after allowing five runs and five hits in two thirds of relief, to raise his effectiveness from 0.83 to 2.16 clean runs per game.



With two runners on base, left-hander and catcher Shogo Sakakura hit the decisive home run off Raidel, his first of the season, with a 96-mile straight line drive.



In the same game, starter Dayan Viciedo had two singles in five hits and his average rose to 292.while his compatriot and teammate Ariel Martinez failed in an inning as a starter to reduce his average to 261.



On the other hand, Cuban slugger Alfredo Despaigne went hitless in three opportunities, although he received a walk and scored a run, in the SoftBank Falcons' 5-6 loss to the Seibu Lions at the MetLife Dome in Tokorozawa. His average fell to 221.



Also, at Kobe's Hotto Motto Field, Cuban Leonys Martin hit a double in five innings and drove in two runs, but his effort was insufficient to prevent the Lotte Marinos' 3-4 loss to the Orix Buffaloes.



The outfielder dropped his average to 251, but raised his total of runs batted in to 65, a figure that places him among the top five in that category in the Pacific League.



His teammate, the slugger Adeiny Hechavarria, who did start today as a regular in the lineup, again showed his infectivity and went 4-0, with a strikeout and an error on defense, to lower his average to 204.



And in another game, Rusney Castillo hit a single in a relief appearance to improve his average to 263, in the 2-4 loss of the Rakuten Eagles against the Nippon Ham Fighters.