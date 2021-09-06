Cuban Omara Durand elected to the International Paralympic Committee's Athletes' Council





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 6 (ACN) Cuban sprinter Omara Durand Elías was elected to the Athletes' Council of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), whose mandate will last until Paris 2024.



A total of 22 candidates (a record number) stood for election for the six representatives of the summer leadership, in a vote held from August 19 to September 3 in Tokyo, where the Paralympic Games closed on Sunday.



According to the sports publication JIT, the Council is composed of nine Paralympians and the remaining three from the Winter Games.



The text adds that together with Omara were elected the Italian Martina Caironi, the Brazilian swimmers Daniel Dias and the Japanese Takayuki Suzuki, the basketball player from the Netherlands Jitske Visser and the Iranian archer Zahra Nemati.



Durand won in the Japanese capital the gold medals in the 100, 200 and 400 meters (m), category T12 (profound visual impairment), as she did in Rio de Janeiro 2016.



This Saturday Durand finished her performance with a world record of 23.02 seconds in the final of the 200 meters, to ratify that she is the queen of speed with a brilliant record of eight titles in this type of events.



As for the election, a total of two thousand 447 athletes voted, representing a participation of 55.5 percent, 1.5 percent more than in Rio 2016.



"Excited we all lived the moment of the election of Omara Durand as a member of the Board of Directors of the IPC Athletes' Commission. New triumph of Cuban sport and of our worthy women," wrote through the social network Twitter Agustín Abril, second head of the Cuban delegation to the event.



In addition to the nine elected members, the Council can appoint three additional members for two-year terms, to ensure gender balance, regions, sports and disability groups.

It also has one formally appointed member of the International Olympic Committee's Athletes' Commission.

