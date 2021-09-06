Díaz-Canel: A big hug for the Cuban delegation to the Paralympic Games





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 6 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel conveyed a strong embrace to the Cuban delegation that competed in the Paralympic Games.



A big hug for our delegation at the #ParalympicGames, the president wrote on his official Twitter account.



We have lived together every competition and we are very proud of the performance that everyone has had. You are a great example of dedication, courage and optimism. We are waiting for you in the Homeland," said the Cuban head of state.



"It has been a very good participation of Cuba in the XVI Paralympic Games of Tokyo 2020", said today the head of delegation Raúl Fornés Valenciano, in the city of Paris, during the stopover to continue the trip to Havana.



He highlighted that out of 16 athletes, 12 were among the first eight places, and affirmed that this speaks of effectiveness, efficiency and the effort they put at the time of the competition".



"Omara is an icon of sports in Cuba. There are many athletes in Cuba, but at this moment we must highlight Mijaín López among conventional athletes and her among those with disabilities," he said.



He added "and not only in our country. In other words, Omara is a figure recognized worldwide with her eight gold medals," said the first vice-president of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (Inder).



"She has been that figure that serves as a guide to the rest of our athletes and an example is Yankiel Robiel Sol, who arrived in Tokyo without any expectation of podium, with few possibilities according to the most knowledgeable, but he put all his effort, he said he can do it and he was our big surprise in this Paralympics," he considered.



"At only 18 years of age, he set a Paralympic record of 7.46 meters in the long jump (class T46-T47) and he is a great promise for the future", he acknowledged.