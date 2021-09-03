A praiseworthy fourth place for Cuban javelin thrower Ulicer Aguilera in Tokyo





HAVANA, CubaHavana, Sep 2 (ACN) With a record for the American continent of 59.89 meters, Ulicer Aguilera reached today a meritorious fourth place in the final of the javelin throw, category F13, at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.



In his first attempt, Aguilera achieved a personal best in that event with 59.83 m, and in his fifth he raised it by an additional six centimeters.



Aguilera’s best mark until Tokyo—58.91 m—dates back to the World Championships in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, where he also finished fourth.



Now in the Japanese capital he was once again close to the podium, but his great performance was not enough to displace the Spanish Héctor Cabrera (61.13 m) from third place.



Daniel Pembroke, with a Paralympic record of 69.52 m, won the gold medal, followed by the Iranian Ali Pirouj, whose 64.30 m earned him the second place.



So far, Cuba has five medals in Tokyo, of which three are gold, one silver and one bronze. They were all won in athletics, proof that it is the sport with the greatest possibilities for the Island this Paralympic event.