Omara Durand adds to her gold medal tally in Tokyo





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 2 (ACN) Cuban sprinter Omara Durand increased today her golden booty at the Tokyo Paralympic Games by winning the title in the final of the 100 m race in athletics, category T12 (profound visual impairment).



The forecasts turned out to be right: Durand and her guide Yuniol Kindelán clocked 11.49 seconds to repeat their victory in Rio 2016.



This is the Cuban runner’s seventh gold medal in these events, which makes her legend grow even more if we throw in the fact that she has not lost a race in more than 10 years, undoubtedly a feat worthy of praise.



Now she made her best time of the season, shy of her world record by only nine hundredths of a second. Before her inclusion among the finalists, Durand and Kindelán had won the semifinal 1 with 11.59 seconds (11.70 seconds in the qualifying round).



The Cuban athlete still has another chance of winning in the 200 m, which would equal her three first places in Rio de Janeiro five years ago.